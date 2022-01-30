MonaCoin Price Tops $1.01 on Top Exchanges (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $66.69 million and $377,961.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002744 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Zcoin (XZC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000769 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000626 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.