Monavale Price Down 15.2% Over Last 7 Days (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Monavale has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for approximately $298.23 or 0.00805493 BTC on popular exchanges. Monavale has a market cap of $2.80 million and $149.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.88 or 0.00285980 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009634 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002008 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000638 BTC.

About Monavale

Monavale (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,109 coins and its circulating supply is 9,388 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

