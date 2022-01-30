Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ stock opened at $66.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $25,997,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.