Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,082 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up 2.9% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Mizuho started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.68. The firm has a market cap of $92.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.