Monero Classic Market Cap Achieves $3.97 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000559 BTC on major exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $24,263.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.43 or 0.00390206 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000128 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

