MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Tops $0.0030

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $736,658.46 and $2,541.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 23.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00125251 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 245,093,026 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

