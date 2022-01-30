MONK (MONK) Price Hits $0.0843 on Top Exchanges

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, MONK has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0843 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges. MONK has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $3,847.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007336 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00011592 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

