Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stake Decreased by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,027 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for 2.0% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 2.18% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $485,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $370.89 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.51 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $480.11 and a 200 day moving average of $483.86.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on MPWR. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.20.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,460 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $800,474.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,366 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $2,444,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $17,884,422. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

