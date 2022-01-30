Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Holdings Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,028 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Monster Beverage worth $55,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $85.31 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.62.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

