Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

MEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE:MEG traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.70. 324,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.95. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $80.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 0.12.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Janet Risi Field purchased 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.71 per share, for a total transaction of $499,865.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,365,964.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,314 shares of company stock worth $5,204,309 over the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

