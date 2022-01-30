Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Short Interest Down 44.3% in January

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the December 31st total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,697,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,464,000 after buying an additional 699,384 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,738,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $85,493,000 after buying an additional 72,837 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,037,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 12,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CAF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.86. 29,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,349. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.99. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $23.83.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.2086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1%.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.

