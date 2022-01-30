Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 113.3% from the December 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDD. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 59.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 23.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 164,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 31,650 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 36.1% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,212,000 after buying an additional 832,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,771,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,083,000 after buying an additional 287,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,216,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after buying an additional 36,950 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:EDD opened at $5.42 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

