Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the lowest is $1.73. Morgan Stanley posted earnings per share of $2.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $7.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

MS stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,031,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,765,449. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The stock has a market cap of $182.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,885 shares of company stock valued at $3,457,788. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

