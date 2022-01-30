Morpheus.Network (MNW) Achieves Market Cap of $52.53 Million

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MNW) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. Morpheus.Network has a market capitalization of $52.53 million and approximately $478,691.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus.Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002934 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Morpheus.Network Coin Profile

MNW is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network . The official message board for Morpheus.Network is medium.com/@themorpheus

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

Morpheus.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus.Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

