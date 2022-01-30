MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Short Interest Update

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, an increase of 79.4% from the December 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:MOR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.95. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $30.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.37). MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 91.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MorphoSys will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MorphoSys by 23,165.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,896,000 after acquiring an additional 770,491 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter worth about $704,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MorphoSys by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 138,433 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MorphoSys by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MorphoSys by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

MOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.07.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.