Moss Coin (MOC) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Moss Coin (CURRENCY:MOC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Moss Coin has a total market capitalization of $62.23 million and $4.26 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moss Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moss Coin has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00045413 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00108756 BTC.

Moss Coin Profile

MOC is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,194,689 coins. Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland . Moss Coin’s official website is moss.land . Moss Coin’s official message board is moss.land/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “In AR-based game Mossland, the participants can view the actual buildings around them real-time and purchase the virtual real-estate online. By using the game's cryptocurrency, Moss Coin, users can trade real estate and augment the buildings with various AR accessories. “

Buying and Selling Moss Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moss Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moss Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

