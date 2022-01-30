MotaCoin (MOTA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,219.00

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One MotaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. MotaCoin has a market cap of $330,672.39 and approximately $1,219.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MotaCoin has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MotaCoin

MotaCoin (MOTA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,359,887 coins and its circulating supply is 54,727,906 coins. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MotaCoin is www.motacoin.net

Buying and Selling MotaCoin

