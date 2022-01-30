Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $264.82.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $227.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.02. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $167.07 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

