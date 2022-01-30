MovieBloc (MBL) Price Up 10.8% This Week

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. MovieBloc has a market cap of $77.68 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00045496 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00108411 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,527,667,870 coins. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.