Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 115.7% from the December 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

MRPLY opened at $12.89 on Friday. Mr Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.1222 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Mr. Price Group Ltd. engages in clothing and retail business. It operates through the following segments: Apparel, Home, Financial and Cellular Services, and Central Services. The Apparel segment retails clothing, sportswear, footwear, sporting equipment and accessories. The Home segment sells home wares.

