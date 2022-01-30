mStable USD Price Reaches $1.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.12 million and $769,209.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,978.02 or 0.99962333 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00073434 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00021403 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00032848 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.66 or 0.00486054 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About mStable USD

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

