Multiplier (BMXX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $408.00

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Multiplier has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Multiplier has a total market cap of $13,039.92 and $408.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00049019 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.32 or 0.06837636 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,908.46 or 0.99873653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00052726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00054075 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

