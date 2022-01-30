Myriad Market Cap Tops $1.49 Million (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Myriad has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $472.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Myriad has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000145 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004842 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,815,382,500 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

