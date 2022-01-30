Nabox (NABOX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.41 Million

Nabox (CURRENCY:NABOX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. Nabox has a market cap of $5.40 million and $1.41 million worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nabox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nabox has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00047344 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,493.34 or 0.06733295 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,954.32 or 0.99795494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00050996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006628 BTC.

About Nabox

Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,316,904,620 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet

Buying and Selling Nabox

