Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Short Interest Update

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,900 shares, a growth of 83.1% from the December 31st total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:NCTKF remained flat at $$29.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.49. Nabtesco has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.51.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $622.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.91 million. Nabtesco had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 24.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nabtesco will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Nabtesco

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

