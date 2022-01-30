Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $30,872.00

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $620,964.87 and approximately $30,872.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

