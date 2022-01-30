Name Change Token (NCT) Achieves Market Cap of $936,700.60

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Name Change Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $936,700.60 and $59,520.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00045396 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00108411 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

NCT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 53,693,933 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Change Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

