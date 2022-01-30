Namecoin (NMC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $15,377.00

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00004333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a market cap of $24.28 million and $15,377.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,020.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.61 or 0.00777486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.00 or 0.00239332 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00024709 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Namecoin

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

