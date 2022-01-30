National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,784 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of National Vision worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,433,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000.

Shares of EYE opened at $38.93 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.92 and a 52 week high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.74.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $518.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EYE has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

