Navcoin Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $12.15 million and approximately $183,310.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002675 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002906 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015261 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008630 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,734,437 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

