Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42,023 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Navient worth $8,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Navient by 4.3% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 47,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Navient in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Navient in the third quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Navient by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 15.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 557,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 76,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NAVI shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.47 on Friday. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 27.93 and a quick ratio of 27.93.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($1.30). Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

