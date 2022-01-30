NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $1,239,654.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $2,532,622. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.89.

NEO opened at $21.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.15. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

