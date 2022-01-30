Nervos Network (CKB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $445.12 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $445.12 million and approximately $7.64 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,124.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.11 or 0.06838449 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.78 or 0.00285340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.87 or 0.00768207 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00010366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00066336 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.85 or 0.00390439 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.68 or 0.00237860 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 35,402,350,929 coins and its circulating supply is 29,589,208,260 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.