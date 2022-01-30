NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Tops $0.0134

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $26.88 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001119 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00046919 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00108238 BTC.
NEST Protocol Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “
Buying and Selling NEST Protocol
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
