Nestree (EGG) Price Reaches $0.0062 on Top Exchanges

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Nestree has a total market cap of $14.53 million and $1.38 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nestree has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,024.48 or 1.00066565 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00071626 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00020593 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00032423 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.86 or 0.00504902 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,345,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

Nestree Coin Trading

