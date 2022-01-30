Netbox Coin Price Tops $0.0076 on Major Exchanges (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Netbox Coin has a market capitalization of $598,737.96 and $97,822.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000490 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 65.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00092832 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Netbox Coin is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 79,571,389 coins and its circulating supply is 78,787,096 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal

