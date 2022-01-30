Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Logan Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 361.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,534 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,895 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 1.9% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $41,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Netflix by 19.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,929 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP raised its position in Netflix by 46.9% in the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $74,242,000 after acquiring an additional 38,847 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth $388,262,000. Tsai Capital Corp raised its position in Netflix by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 7,828 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth $1,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $384.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $351.46 and a one year high of $700.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $584.19.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Bank of America dropped their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet cut Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $690.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $545.97.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.