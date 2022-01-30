NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. NetScout Systems posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.35 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

NTCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $211,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,750,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,655,000 after purchasing an additional 98,928 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,962,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,625,000 after purchasing an additional 883,550 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in NetScout Systems by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,024 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NetScout Systems by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,476,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after acquiring an additional 183,338 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in NetScout Systems by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,424,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,193,000 after purchasing an additional 105,869 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTCT opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.68. NetScout Systems has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $34.87.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

