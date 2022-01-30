Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Price Hits $1.01 on Top Exchanges

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000490 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00092755 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000125 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000652 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

