New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Short Interest Update

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDVLY remained flat at $$2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. New World Development has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $2.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.1324 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NDVLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New World Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of New World Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

New World Development Company Profile

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

