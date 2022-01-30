Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Short Interest Update

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,300 shares, a growth of 121.2% from the December 31st total of 470,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 87.4 days.

Shares of NCMGF opened at $14.95 on Friday. Newcrest Mining has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92.

Get Newcrest Mining alerts:

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.