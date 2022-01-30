NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 2,955 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,886 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 32.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,447 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.5% in the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,637 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 145,874 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $27,894,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

CMCSA stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.35.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

