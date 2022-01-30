NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 3,348 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JPM opened at $146.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $128.19 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

