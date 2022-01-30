NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 966 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,209,000 after buying an additional 318,872 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,586,000. Corsicana & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Invest Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 268,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,353,000 after buying an additional 25,624 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $104.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.78. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $96.96 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.