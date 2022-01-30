NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,232,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,858,000 after buying an additional 78,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Diageo by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,386,000 after purchasing an additional 58,199 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 11.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,189,000 after purchasing an additional 149,761 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 11.7% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,356,000 after acquiring an additional 149,706 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,755,000 after acquiring an additional 67,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $201.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.21. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $156.66 and a 52 week high of $223.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($41.82) to GBX 3,200 ($43.17) in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $948.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

