NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 16,718 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,718 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after purchasing an additional 696,922 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,997,000 after buying an additional 566,470 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,420,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,887,000 after buying an additional 456,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,750,000 after purchasing an additional 409,742 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $113.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.85 and its 200 day moving average is $116.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.42 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

