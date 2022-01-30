NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 47,310 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,310 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $6,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRLN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,072,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,453,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,139 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 55,735 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average of $45.78. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34.

