NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 6,466 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,111 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of Popular worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter worth $56,419,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Popular by 33.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,908,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,220,000 after acquiring an additional 475,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Popular by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,273,000 after acquiring an additional 306,388 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Popular by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 380,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,523,000 after purchasing an additional 220,651 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,719,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Popular news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $832,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $353,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Popular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $88.15 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $99.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.84. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 15th will be given a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

