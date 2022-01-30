NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 7,671 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,621 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 97.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 394.8% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Bank of America increased their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.11.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.02. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

