NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 9,546 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,831,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,228,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,668,000 after acquiring an additional 485,313 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,993,000 after buying an additional 284,107 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,551,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,893,000 after buying an additional 575,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,451,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,565,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $65.42 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $69.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.429 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $5.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.